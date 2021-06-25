Microsoft Is Finally Bringing Android Apps To Windows 11 With Amazon's Appstore

Microsoft last night gave us our first look at the next generation of Windows - Windows 11. During the presentation, one thing that caught significant attention was the addition of Android apps to Windows 11. Microsoft revealed that Android apps will run natively on Windows 11 and will be downloadable from Amazon‘s Appstore, via the new Windows Store that will come with Windows 11. Yes, you read that right, Microsoft is using Amazon’s Appstore to bring Android apps to Windows 11. Let us take a look at how this arrangement will work.

The Android apps on Windows 11 will be listed on the new Windows Store, and can be pinned to the taskbar or snapped alongside traditional Windows apps. Microsoft is also partnering with Intel to use its Intel Bridge technology to make Android aps work smoothly on Windows 11. Android apps currently work with both AMD and ARM-based systems. Microsoft, during the Windows 11 presentation, demonstrated TikTok running on Windows 11. The Windows Store that Microsoft showed during the event showed other apps like Ring, Yahoo, Uber, and more as well - it is likely that we will see full access to Amazon’s Appstore.

It is not clear as to how well many existing devices will support Android apps with Windows 11 as Microsoft is pushing the support of Intel Bridge as the favoured way to run these Android apps.

Microsoft’s move comes after years of the company wanting to bring cross-system compatibility. Microsoft had also experimented with the idea of listing Android apps on the Windows Store just ahead of the Windows 10 launch. Currently also, Windows users can run Android apps on their computers via Microsoft’s Your Phone feature.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here