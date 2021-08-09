Microsoft Is Finally Merging The Two Separate OneNote Apps: What's In Store For Users For Next 12 Months

Microsoft last week said that its OneNote app for Windows will be getting a series of updates for the next one year. The company said that these updates will include a visual refresh, the latest Microsoft pen and ink advancements, a new navigational UI layout option, and more. Microsoft also said that it will unify the two separate OneNote apps that are shipped with Windows computers - OneNote for Windows 10 and the OneNote app installed with Microsoft Office. “Advances in Windows and Office will allow us to unify the two apps so that you’ll have the simplicity of a single OneNote app on Windows while enjoying the interface and features you’re already familiar with," Microsoft said in a blog post.

The company said that the new and unified OneNote app will get new features and will keep key features that are currently unique to the OneNote for Windows 10 application. OneNote for Windows 10 users will get an in-app invitation to update to the OneNote app, the company said. Microsoft said that it anticipates invitations to start in the second half of 2022. “We will have a future announcement dedicated to IT pros that will detail the available controls over the timing and experience of updating users to the OneNote app," the company said.

Microsoft said that the upcoming updates do not change anything for existing users. “We’re excited about the future of OneNote and look forward to hearing your feedback to make OneNote the best place for your notes," Microsoft said in the blog post. The company also released a bunch of FAQs within the blog post, in case a user wants information on a specific doubt.

