Microsoft is Going to Bid Farewell to Internet Explorer and Legacy Edge in 2021

Microsoft has announced that it will end support for Internet Explorer 11 and Legacy Edge browser across its Microsoft 365 apps and services over the next year. In a blog post, the tech giant said that that Internet Explorer will no longer be supported for Microsoft's online services such as Office 365, Outlook, OneDrive and more from August 17, 2021. Interestingly, Microsoft said that the gradual phaseout for Internet Explorer 11 will begin with the Microsoft Teams web app from November 30 this year. Coming to Legacy Edge, the original version of Microsoft Edge (codenamed Spartan) that was unveiled back in 2015, Microsoft said it will stop providing any security updates from March 9, 2021.

"This means that after the above dates customers will have a degraded experience or will be unable to connect to Microsoft 365apps and services on IE 11," Microsoft said in the blog post. However, Microsoft added that Internet Explorer 11 will continue to function being a component of the Windows operating system but access to Microsoft 365 apps and services won't work with the browser after August. Of late, Microsoft has been moving existing Windows 10 users to its new Chromium-based Edge browser, and the company noted that new devices, as well as future Windows updates, will all include the new Edge browser.