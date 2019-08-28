Microsoft is Hosting an Event on October 2 in New York, New Surface Devices Incoming

Microsoft has reportedly sent out invitations for a press event it is hosting on 2 October in New York City. The invitation seems to have a unique logo hinting that we could witness a brand new Surface device. Interestingly, it was the same date last year, during its fall event, when Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 6 tablet hybrid, the Surface Laptop 2 notebook, Surface Studio 2 desktop and the Surface headphones.

This year, speculations are rife that Microsoft could unveil its much-awaited dual-screen Surface device which it has been building for more than two years now. Though it can’t yet be ascertained that the product will be launched in the market this year. A report said that Microsoft is currently targeting a 2020 release date for its dual-screen Surface. There is a high possibility that the Surface devices will witness a refresh, with tech enthusiasts expecting Microsoft to add USB-C ports this year to the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro hardware. The event may also throw light on the future of Windows 10.

Notably, Microsoft’s event will follow Apple’s September event that should see the launch of the new iPhones, but before the likely October event that should focus on the iPad and the rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro. Google is also expected to organize an event in October to showcase its latest hardware, specifically the new Pixel 4 smartphones.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.