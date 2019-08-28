Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Tech
1-min read

Microsoft is Hosting an Event on October 2 in New York, New Surface Devices Incoming

As per reports, Microsoft could likely unveil its latest much-anticipated dual-screen surface laptop at its upcoming October 2 event in New York City.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 28, 2019, 1:51 PM IST
Microsoft is Hosting an Event on October 2 in New York, New Surface Devices Incoming
As per reports, Microsoft could likely unveil its latest much-anticipated dual-screen surface laptop at its upcoming October 2 event in New York City.
Microsoft has reportedly sent out invitations for a press event it is hosting on 2 October in New York City. The invitation seems to have a unique logo hinting that we could witness a brand new Surface device. Interestingly, it was the same date last year, during its fall event, when Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 6 tablet hybrid, the Surface Laptop 2 notebook, Surface Studio 2 desktop and the Surface headphones.

This year, speculations are rife that Microsoft could unveil its much-awaited dual-screen Surface device which it has been building for more than two years now. Though it can’t yet be ascertained that the product will be launched in the market this year. A report said that Microsoft is currently targeting a 2020 release date for its dual-screen Surface. There is a high possibility that the Surface devices will witness a refresh, with tech enthusiasts expecting Microsoft to add USB-C ports this year to the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro hardware. The event may also throw light on the future of Windows 10.

Notably, Microsoft’s event will follow Apple’s September event that should see the launch of the new iPhones, but before the likely October event that should focus on the iPad and the rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro. Google is also expected to organize an event in October to showcase its latest hardware, specifically the new Pixel 4 smartphones.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
