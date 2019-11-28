Microsoft is Morphing Outlook for Web Into Something Progressively Better

Microsoft's Outlook.com and Outlook for the Webmail service will soon turn into Progressive Web Apps (PWA). This will allow users who rely on Outlook to install the app on Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and other platforms that support PWAs. According to the report, PWAs are websites that look like traditional apps thanks to superior notification features, background functionality and better caching. It was earlier reported that Microsoft had, in 2018, said that they wanted to bring Progressive Web Apps to Windows 10 with a new version of Edge. With Outlook morphing into a PWA, Microsoft could pretty much start the journey to turn other office products like Word and Excel into PWAs as well.

Anyone using Chromium-based browsers such as Google Chrome or Brave, the new Outlook.com is already live and one can simply 'install' Outlook.com from the address bar. It states that the Outlook will be treated as a native app in Windows or macOS in such cases. Thurrott.com's Paul Thurrott too noted that Outlook on web now displayed a PWA 'install' button to the address bar. It is believed that Microsoft is also planning to bring Gmail, Google Drive and Google Calendar support to its Outlook.com webmail client as well.

