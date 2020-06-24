Microsoft is Pulling The Plug From Video Game Streaming Service Mixer to Team Up with Facebook

Microsoft has announced it has discontinued its game streaming service Mixer from July 22. In a statement, the tech giant said that it plans to move over to Facebook Gaming and also encouraged people who watch and create content to move there as well. It is worth noting that Microsoft acquired the Seattle-based video game live streaming platform Beam in 2016 and renamed the platform to Mixer in 2017.

"It became clear that the time needed to grow our own live streaming community to scale was out of measure with the vision and experiences that Microsoft and Xbox want to deliver for gamers now, so we’ve decided to close the operations side of Mixer and help the community transition to a new platform," Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, said in



a blog post.

To recall, Facebook's first foray into gaming was in 2016 when it launched Instant Gaming services that allowed developers to build mobile-friendly games using HTML5 that would work on both Facebook and Messenger. Two years later, the tech giant launched Facebook Gaming, to take on its rival Twitch, making it possible for users to find and follow gaming content and live stream their gameplay on the social network. Microsoft claims that gamers will be encouraged to switch to Facebook Gaming that sees the participation of over 700 million people every month.

"The Facebook Gaming team and Creators will help expand the vision that Mixer has always held around the community and building a platform that is inclusive and supportive of each other. For Mixer’s streamers, this opens up the opportunity to reach the vast audience of one of the world’s fastest-growing streaming platforms," Spencer added.

“Imagine a scenario where people can instantly move from watching a Facebook Gaming creator’s live stream to jumping in and playing the game with their closest friends, all in one click,” Vivek Sharma, head of Facebook Gaming, wrote in a blog post.