Microsoft is Set to Give Outlook a New Dark Mode on Android and iOS, And it Looks Beautiful

No official word from Microsoft as to when will the dark mode be actually available in the Outlook app.

Updated:July 17, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
Microsoft is Set to Give Outlook a New Dark Mode on Android and iOS, And it Looks Beautiful
(Image: Windows Central)
Microsoft had revealed last year that the Outlook app for both Android and iOS would eventually be getting dark mode to match other versions of Outlook available on Windows 10 and online, and it seems that the long wait is finally coming to an end. The official renders that are now available online reveal the new dark mode on Android, showcasing the mail, calendar and search UI with dark mode enabled. While there's no official word from Microsoft as to when will the dark mode be actually available in the Outlook app, users can expect a beta phase before the feature actually arrives for all users.

According to Windows Central, the dark theme can be switched on using a toggle button inside the navigation drawer (hamburger menu) or using the dedicated “Themes” option in the app’s Settings. On Android, users will have the option to automatically turn on the dark mode when the battery is low, or turn on the dark mode manually.

Notably, many of Google’s own apps such as Google Keep, parts of the Google app, Photos, Files, and most recently Google Fit have also started receiving inbuilt dark theme toggles.

Dark mode for Outlook on Android and iOS will be the last platforms to receive such treatment, as Outlook on Windows 10, including the full Office app and the lightweight Windows 10 Mail client, already have a dark mode, as does Outlook on the web.

