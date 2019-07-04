Microsoft is Updating ‘Your Phone’ App to Allow All Android Notifications on Your PC
Microsoft’s Your Phone app currently offers some useful features like the ability to access photos on your phone.
Microsoft’s Your Phone app currently offers some useful features like the ability to access photos on your phone.
Windows 10 comes with the Your Phone app which allows you smartphone (Android or iOS) to connect to your PC to offer cross-platform connectivity, however it is finally receiving a massive update. According to a report by Windows Central, users will no longer need to pick up their phones to view or delete notifications. Also dismissing a notification on one device will also dismiss it on the other.
That’s not all. According to Microsoft, you can also pick which app notifications get pushed to your PC. While the feature has started rolling out for all users, you do however need to be running on the April 2018 Windows 10 update or later. As of now we haven’t received an update to enable these features.
Microsoft’s Your Phone app currently offers some useful features like the ability to access photos on your phone, so you don’t need to plug it in or head to Google Photos on your browser. It also offers the ability to read and reply to text messages. Adding the ability to show notifications from all apps is definitely going to be one of the best features to arrive on Windows. It will be interesting to see if the app would allow users to reply using their PCs, because that will be super convenient.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli
- Airtel Offers Rs 1,000 Cashback With 4G Hotspot; But The Final Price is Not Different From Before
- Adidas Social Media Campaign For The Arsenal Jersey Became a Racist And Offensive Exercise
- 'Grave Injustice': Rayudu's Unexpected Retirement After World Cup Snub Has Twitter Up in Arms
- Iceland Cricket's 'Special' Offer for Ambati Rayudu Goes Viral After His Retirement Announcement
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s