Microsoft is Updating ‘Your Phone’ App to Allow All Android Notifications on Your PC

Windows 10 comes with the Your Phone app which allows you smartphone (Android or iOS) to connect to your PC to offer cross-platform connectivity, however it is finally receiving a massive update. According to a report by Windows Central, users will no longer need to pick up their phones to view or delete notifications. Also dismissing a notification on one device will also dismiss it on the other.

That’s not all. According to Microsoft, you can also pick which app notifications get pushed to your PC. While the feature has started rolling out for all users, you do however need to be running on the April 2018 Windows 10 update or later. As of now we haven’t received an update to enable these features.

Microsoft’s Your Phone app currently offers some useful features like the ability to access photos on your phone, so you don’t need to plug it in or head to Google Photos on your browser. It also offers the ability to read and reply to text messages. Adding the ability to show notifications from all apps is definitely going to be one of the best features to arrive on Windows. It will be interesting to see if the app would allow users to reply using their PCs, because that will be super convenient.