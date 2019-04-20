Take the pledge to vote

Tech
»
1-min read

Microsoft Joining The Competition Against Apple AirPods

Tech website Thurrott is reporting that Microsoft has a pair of Surface-branded wireless earbuds in the works.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 20, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
Microsoft Joining The Competition Against Apple AirPods
Microsoft Joining The Competition Against Apple AirPods (photo for representation)
Apple's AirPods have been taking the headphone industry by storm since they were originally launched back in December of 2016. Since then, headphone companies across the world including Samsung, Skullcandy, and even Amazon are going wireless to join the competition. And this week tech website Thurrott reported that "Microsoft is currently working on a pair of earbuds under the code name Morrison," too.

Just last fall, the company released the Surface Headphones, a pair of noise-cancelling, wireless over-ear headphones, and Thurrott's inside sources report that Microsoft wants to expand its headphone portfolio to cover both over-ear and in-ear products.

Considering that the Surface Headphones offer noise-cancelling technology and are integrated with Cortana, we can expect Morrison to feature the same, especially since the market is becoming more saturated with voice assistant-equipped smart earbuds.

The code name is thought to be a reference to Jim Morrison, an iconic American rockstar. Before the Surface Headphones hit the market, their code name was Joplin, most likely in reference to American rock singer-songwriter Janis Joplin (1943-1970) or Scott Joplin, an American ragtime composer.

As of right now, it is unknown whether a production version of the Surface earbuds have been developed yet; therefore, the release of such headphones is still reasonably far off.
