Microsoft Launched New Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds

Microsoft has announced new Surface products. It has introduced a refresh for its smaller Surface tablet, the Surface Go as well as the more powerful Surface Book. With that, the company has also introduced the Surface Headphones 2 as well as the Surface Earbuds which were first teased by Microsoft last year.

Surface Go 2

The new Surface Go 2 tablet comes with a similar design as its predecessor, but it now has slimmer bezels. This allowed Microsoft to make use of a larger 10.5-inch 1920x1280 resolution display with a 3:2 ratio. Sadly the base variant continues to offer an Intel Pentium Gold processor, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage at $399 (Rs 31,000 approx). The high-end variant comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD and an 8th Gen Intel Core M processor priced at $629 (Rs 48,000 approx) or optionally $729 (Rs 55,600 approx) with LTE.

The company also says that you get a better battery life of up to 10 hours and up to 64 percent faster performance on the top variant. Rest of the features remain the same, so you do get a USB Type-C port, the company’s proprietary Surface connector, a headphones jack, a microSD card slot, dual studio microphones, and a 5-megapixel webcam. It comes with a similar Surface Keyboard in various colour options, and the previous-gen keyboard will be supported as well. The new keyboard costs $99 (Rs 7,600 approx). The new Surface Go 2 will be available starting May 12 in the US, Canada, UK, Japan, Australia, and several European countries. Official India price and availability is not confirmed.

Surface Book 3

The Surface Book 3 also maintains the detachable 2-in-1 form factor and now comes with new hardware. There are two size variants including 13.5-inch and 15-inch and it is said to offer 50 percent better performance over the previous-gen model. There is an option of discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX or Quadro RTX GPU and of course the latest Intel 10th-Gen 'Ice Lake' Core i5 and Core i7 processors. The 13.5-inch model weighs up to 1.64kg while the 15-inch version weighs 1.9kg. Both the variants come with Wi-Fi 6, two USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port, two Surface Connect ports, an SDXC card slot, 5-megapixel front and 8-megapixel rear cameras, far-field stereo microphones, and a backlit keyboard. The 15-inch model is also said to offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life with improved power efficiency in standby.

The 13.5-inch variant starts at $1,599 (Rs 1,22,000 approx) sporting a 1.2GHz Core i5 CPU, integrated graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB NVMe SSD. The 15-inch version goes all the way up to a 1.3GHz Core i7 CPU, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB NVMe SSD, which is priced at $3,399 (Rs 2,60,000 approx). The Surface Book 3 will go on sale internationally by the end of May.

Surface Headphones 2

The new and improved Surface Headphones 2 now comes with 13 levels of ambient noise reduction, improved sound quality and better battery life. The earcups can now be folded while the on-ear dials can be used to adjust volume and background sound cancellation. It is claimed to offer 20 hours of battery life and can offer an hour of battery in just a 5-minute charge. Available in black or platinum colour options, they are priced at $249 (Rs. 18,990 approx).

Surface Earbuds

Microsoft’s first true wireless earphones, the new Surface Earbuds were showcased last year. These come with three sets of silicone ear tips while the custom drivers are tuned to ensure rich sound. The Surface Earbuds are designed for music as well as voice calls and offer integration with Spotify along with the dictation features of Microsoft Office. They offer a total battery life of up to 24 hours with the charging case, and up to 8 hours charge on the earbuds. These are also IPX4 rated so they can withstand sweat and light rain. Offered in Glacier colour, these are priced at $199 (Rs. 15,200 approx) and will be available from May 12.