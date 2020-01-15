Microsoft Launcher For Android Update Will Bring Similar Experience as Surface Duo
The updated Microsoft Launcher 6.0 comes with a refreshed UI giving users a Surface Duo-like home screen experience with new icons and widgets.
Microsoft Launcher Preview (Image: Google Playstore)
Microsoft has recently revealed about the next version of its Microsoft Launcher for Android, with a preview. This is probably one of the biggest updates for the launcher on Android, bringing a new user interface and several other features. While, at the moment, there is preview mode available in the Google Play Store, the final version of the new update of Microsoft Launcher 6.0 for Android is yet to be made available.
The updated Microsoft Launcher 6.0 comes with a refreshed and revamped user interface, giving users the home screen experience of Surface Duo. The home screen can be used in landscape mode. Along with it, there are several other additions like new icons and widgets. Microsoft has also revamped the activities area, app list, dock, and search UI with the new Microsoft Launcher update for Android. Additionally, it comes with Dark and Light Modes, combined with better memory and battery performance.
While you’ll need to download the new preview version manually, Microsoft has already warned about the bugs and unfinished features that comes along the preview, as it is currently under development. This is a completely separate download from the original stable version.
If you are looking forward to downloading the Alpha version, you can use this link.
