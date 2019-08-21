Microsoft Launcher Update 5.7 Brings Enhanced Cortana Features

Microsoft’s Cortana might not be the most popular virtual assistant but the company is updating the AI-based assistant as a part of Microsoft Launcher. The latest update for the Android Launched considerable enhancements and apart from Cortana improvements, it adds some visual changes as well.

According to a report, the changes are meant to align Microsoft Launcher to the experience Cortana offers on other platforms. The latest update will allow Microsoft Launcher users to engage in a more fluent multi-prompt conversation with Cortana rather just asking single queries and answers. There is also a new look to make user interactions with Cortana more seamless. As of now, the improvements are only available for the English US language.

The Microsoft Launcher update also includes layout tweaks such as feed tabs being moved to the bottom for easy access. There are also improvements to the drag and drop experience on the home screen.

Microsoft Launcher 5.7 is now available via Google Play and comes alongside an update to 5.8 for the beta version of Microsoft Launcher. CEO Satya Nadella has said he envisions Cortana as “interoperating” with Google Assistant and Alexa, “You should be able to use it on Google Assistant, you should be able to use it on Alexa, just like how you use our apps on Android and iOS so that’s at least how we want to think about where it’ll go,” said Nadella.

