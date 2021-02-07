Microsoft Launches Apple Keychain-Like Autofill Password Manager for iPhone, Macs and More: How to Use

Microsoft is bringing its own password management system for Android and iPhone models as a part of the latest Microsoft Authenticator app. The company is extending the same support for Windows and macOS-running PCs with a new Autofill extension for Google Chrome browser. The company explains that if a user who has saved the password for a platform under Microsoft Account on the Microsoft Edge browser, the password will sync to the Authenticator app or Chrome extension. Similarly, if a password is saved on Authenticator app or Autofill extension, users can sync it with the Edge browser. Notably, for Apple devices like Macs, iPhone, iPads, the company already provides the native iCloud Keychain system that acts as a password manager.

Password managers - whether first part or third-part apps like LastPass and 1Password - are effective ways of saving passwords that remove the hassle of remembering login credentials while using multiple devices. Microsoft also explains in a blog post, "The experience to autofill passwords is intuitive and fits nicely into your login flow. When you visit a site or app for which you’ve saved a password, Authenticator offers to autofill it." To export passwords or log in credentials from the Microsoft account to Microsoft Authenticator app or Autofill Chrome extension, users will need to open Microsoft Edge browser > Settings and more > Settings > Profile > Password > Hit Export.

The new update from Microsoft would particularly help Apple users who enjoy third party apps like Chrome for desktop and Authenticator app for iPhones. Similarly, Android smartphone and Windows-enabled PC users can also enjoy the password management system from Microsoft.

Interestingly, Apple is also extending its iCloud password manager to Windows PCs in the form of a Chrome extension. Last week, the Cupertino-based tech giant rolled out the iCloud Passwords Chrome extension for Mac PCs that syncs passwords between multiple devices. Both iCloud Keychain and Microsoft Autofill extensions are available to download for free via Google Chrome Store.