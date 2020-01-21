Microsoft Launches Global Ad Campaign to Boost Work-Communication App Teams

Microsoft is launching a new advertising campaign for Teams, its work-communication app, in a bid to defeat Slack Technologies for leading the workplace. Slack basically provides a chat room to the entire company, designed to replace email as the primary mode of communication.

Microsoft’s Teams tool was launched in 2016. It is a collaboration tool that offers chat, meetings, calling and file collaboration.

To beat out the similar design of Slack, the company launched its ad campaign in the US during the NFL playoffs on January 19 (Sunday). Microsoft’s agency, Interpublic’s McCann, worked on the campaign which will include TV ads, podcasts, digital and out-of-home placements.

The campaign will be launched in the UK, France and Germany in February.

After the announcement of the ad campaign, shares of Slack dropped heavily, CNBC reported. The company, however, sounded positive about the campaign as it would ultimately “drive awareness” to the fact that there was a better way of working than via email. Speaking to CNBC, a Slack spokesperson said that the firm wanted more and more people to know that there was “an alternative to email.”

The report added that the company refused to disclose specific figures on the spending on the Teams campaign. Here is the video featuring Microsoft Teams, uploaded by the tech giant on YouTube.

