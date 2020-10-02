Microsoft Launches New Affordable Surface Laptop Go, Updates Surface Pro X

Microsoft on Thursday announced a new Surface Laptop Go, the company's affordable offering in its Surface line of computers, along with updating its Surface Pro X device with an all new Qualcomm processor. The Surface Laptop Go has been launched as one of the most affordable Surface devices, priced at $549 (Rs. 40,200 by direct conversion). It uses a 12.4-inch touchscreen display with a 1,536x1,024 pixels resolution, and is said to be the lightest Surface laptop weighing at just 2.45 pounds (1.1kg). Lets take a look at the two new refreshed products from Microsoft:

Surface Laptop Go

The Surface Laptop Go is powered by Intel's 10th generation Core i5 processor, starting with a rather modest 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. A higher $699 (Rs. 51,200 by direct conversion) Surface Laptop Go model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. The Surface Laptop Go also comes with a 256GB SSD storage option. The laptop runs Intel's UHD Graphics, and offers up to 13 hours of battery life. The Microsoft Surface Go also supports fast charging and is claimed to top the battery to 80 percent in just one hour.

Microsoft has put one USB type-C and one regular USB-A port on the Surface Laptop Go. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 720p webcam. The Surface Laptop Go also comes with convenience features like a fingerprint sensor on the power button. In terms of connectivity, the Surface Laptop Go comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6. Microsoft has launched the Surface Laptop Go in three colours - blue, sandstone, and platinum.

Now, while a surface laptop for $549 is great news for some Windows users, there are other Windows 10 options for the same price tag that offer double RAM and storage figures. The Acer Aspire 3, which costs the same $549 in the US, offers 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage with the same processor.

Surface Pro X

Microsoft also updated its Surface Pro X. The new Surface Pro X gets an updated SQ2 processor, a platinum colour finish, and an improved battery life. The Surface Pro X is priced at $1,499 in the US (Rs. 1,09,800 by direct conversion). The new processor on the Surface Pro X is the main change from Microsoft. The processor has been customised especially for the Surface Pro X. According to a report in The Verge, it is essentially a variant of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor without the 5G support.

The Surface Pro X uses a 13-inch PixelSense display with a 2,880x1,920 pixels resolution. It offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Surface Pro X comes with USB type-C and Surface Connect port for data transfer, a nano SIM port for LTE connectivity, and a detachable SSD storage.