Microsoft Launches Pride Surface Type Covers And Skin, And These Will be Limited Edition

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH, Defence
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Microsoft Launches Pride Surface Type Covers And Skin, And These Will be Limited Edition
Microsoft will also see more than 4,000 employees marching in pride parades around the world next month as part of these efforts.
Microsoft will also see more than 4,000 employees marching in pride parades around the world next month as part of these efforts.
Loading...
In support of LGBTQI rights, Microsoft is creating a special pride Surface Type Cover and skin for gay pride this year. The Surface Pro Pride Type Cover is available for preorder from May 31 and is priced at $159.99 and includes a rainbow logo set on the usual gray Surface Type Cover. The move comes following Microsoft choosing 2019 to push the LGBTQ theme forward since the year commemorates 50 years since the Stonewall uprising where the LGBTQ community and their allies stood up and demonstrated for equality.
Notably, Microsoft will also see more than 4,000 employees marching in pride parades around the world next month as part of these efforts. The Type Cover is set to go on sale on June 27 in the US, Canada, Australia and UK, according to a report published in The Verge. Furthermore, Microsoft is creating a skin that one can stick to the back of a Surface Pro that includes strips of color to really change the appearance of the device.
According to The Verge report, these strips represent the 16 flags of all the different identities within the pride community. This Pride Skin will go on sale on May 31 for $14.99 in the US, Canada, and Australia. However, it will not be available in the UK as of yet.
These new accessories are part of a broader effort by the company to push for inclusion for the LGBTQ community. The new effort, on their part, also includes a pride theme for Windows 10 and Office, stickers for Mixer, and even an Xbox pride pin. Ralf Groene, head of Microsoft’s hardware design, revealed the details in a video unveiling the new Surface pride accessories. Ralf said, “All the efforts of Microsoft are what we want to carry into our devices, so wouldn’t it be awesome to do something for the pride activities.”
Notably, Microsoft will also see more than 4,000 employees marching in pride parades around the world next month as part of these efforts. The Type Cover is set to go on sale on June 27 in the US, Canada, Australia and UK, according to a report published in The Verge. Furthermore, Microsoft is creating a skin that one can stick to the back of a Surface Pro that includes strips of color to really change the appearance of the device.
According to The Verge report, these strips represent the 16 flags of all the different identities within the pride community. This Pride Skin will go on sale on May 31 for $14.99 in the US, Canada, and Australia. However, it will not be available in the UK as of yet.
These new accessories are part of a broader effort by the company to push for inclusion for the LGBTQ community. The new effort, on their part, also includes a pride theme for Windows 10 and Office, stickers for Mixer, and even an Xbox pride pin. Ralf Groene, head of Microsoft’s hardware design, revealed the details in a video unveiling the new Surface pride accessories. Ralf said, “All the efforts of Microsoft are what we want to carry into our devices, so wouldn’t it be awesome to do something for the pride activities.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- Netflix Can Stream HDR on OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro, While Pixel Phones Get HD Certification
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- ICC World Cup 2019 | They Call Me 'The Claw' & Luckily The Catch Stuck: Stokes
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results