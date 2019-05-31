Microsoft Launches Pride Surface Type Covers And Skin, And These Will be Limited Edition

In support of LGBTQI rights, Microsoft is creating a special pride Surface Type Cover and skin for gay pride this year. The Surface Pro Pride Type Cover is available for preorder from May 31 and is priced at $159.99 and includes a rainbow logo set on the usual gray Surface Type Cover. The move comes following Microsoft choosing 2019 to push the LGBTQ theme forward since the year commemorates 50 years since the Stonewall uprising where the LGBTQ community and their allies stood up and demonstrated for equality.Notably, Microsoft will also see more than 4,000 employees marching in pride parades around the world next month as part of these efforts. The Type Cover is set to go on sale on June 27 in the US, Canada, Australia and UK, according to a report published in The Verge. Furthermore, Microsoft is creating a skin that one can stick to the back of a Surface Pro that includes strips of color to really change the appearance of the device.According to The Verge report, these strips represent the 16 flags of all the different identities within the pride community. This Pride Skin will go on sale on May 31 for $14.99 in the US, Canada, and Australia. However, it will not be available in the UK as of yet.These new accessories are part of a broader effort by the company to push for inclusion for the LGBTQ community. The new effort, on their part, also includes a pride theme for Windows 10 and Office, stickers for Mixer, and even an Xbox pride pin. Ralf Groene, head of Microsoft’s hardware design, revealed the details in a video unveiling the new Surface pride accessories. Ralf said, “All the efforts of Microsoft are what we want to carry into our devices, so wouldn’t it be awesome to do something for the pride activities.”