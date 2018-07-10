English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Microsoft Launches 'Surface Go', 10-Inch Affordable Tablet
The light-weight device with a 4K monitor is powered by the 7th generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y, offering a nine-hour battery life.
Panos Panay, vice president of Microsoft Surface Computing, speaks about the Microsoft Surface Laptop during a Microsoft launch event, May 2, 2017 in New York City. (Images: Getty Images)
Microsoft on Tuesday launched its most portable and affordable surface tablet -- 10-inch "Surface Go" -- starting at $399. The "Go" features an integrated kickstand, Windows 10 and a similar design to the Surface Pro. The device will be available for pre-order in the US, Canada and Australia, starting on July 10. Shipment starts in August.
Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts July 16: Here Are The Details
"The 2-in-1 device, weighing nearly 500 grams, supports inking with the Surface Pen, a 3:2 custom calibrated display, a built-in hinge with full friction and type and mouse input support with Microsoft's signature type cover," the company said in a statement. The light-weight device with a 4K monitor is powered by the 7th generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y, offering a nine-hour battery life.
"Our team worked closely with Intel to optimize power, performance and battery for the most critical tasks people perform every day," Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft, wrote in a blog post. "Surface Go" comes with "Surface Connect" for charging and docking, USB-C 3.1 for data and video transfer, a headphone jack and a MicroSD card reader for storage expansion.
"Products would begin to hit the shelves on August 2. We're also happy to share that an LTE model will be arriving late," Panay added.
Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts July 16: Here Are The Details
"The 2-in-1 device, weighing nearly 500 grams, supports inking with the Surface Pen, a 3:2 custom calibrated display, a built-in hinge with full friction and type and mouse input support with Microsoft's signature type cover," the company said in a statement. The light-weight device with a 4K monitor is powered by the 7th generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y, offering a nine-hour battery life.
"Our team worked closely with Intel to optimize power, performance and battery for the most critical tasks people perform every day," Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft, wrote in a blog post. "Surface Go" comes with "Surface Connect" for charging and docking, USB-C 3.1 for data and video transfer, a headphone jack and a MicroSD card reader for storage expansion.
"Products would begin to hit the shelves on August 2. We're also happy to share that an LTE model will be arriving late," Panay added.
Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
-
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shehzad to Warne – Cricketers Caught in the Doping Net
- Did You Know Sunil Dutt Wrote a Note to Paresh Rawal Just Hours Before His Death? Read It Here
- Top 3 OnePlus 6 Alternatives: The Best Buys Around Rs 30,000
- The Person Who Played Cupid in Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Love Story is Finally Revealed
- WWE Star John Cena is Taking Life Lessons From Shah Rukh Khan. Here's Proof.