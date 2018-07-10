Microsoft Launches 'Surface Go', 10-Inch Affordable Tablet

Microsoft on Tuesday launched its most portable and affordable surface tablet -- 10-inch "Surface Go" -- starting at $399. The "Go" features an integrated kickstand, Windows 10 and a similar design to the Surface Pro. The device will be available for pre-order in the US, Canada and Australia, starting on July 10. Shipment starts in August."The 2-in-1 device, weighing nearly 500 grams, supports inking with the Surface Pen, a 3:2 custom calibrated display, a built-in hinge with full friction and type and mouse input support with Microsoft's signature type cover," the company said in a statement. The light-weight device with a 4K monitor is powered by the 7th generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y, offering a nine-hour battery life."Our team worked closely with Intel to optimize power, performance and battery for the most critical tasks people perform every day," Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft, wrote in a blog post. "Surface Go" comes with "Surface Connect" for charging and docking, USB-C 3.1 for data and video transfer, a headphone jack and a MicroSD card reader for storage expansion."Products would begin to hit the shelves on August 2. We're also happy to share that an LTE model will be arriving late," Panay added.