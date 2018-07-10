English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Microsoft Launches 'Surface Go', 10-Inch Affordable Tablet

The light-weight device with a 4K monitor is powered by the 7th generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y, offering a nine-hour battery life.

IANS

Updated:July 10, 2018, 3:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Microsoft Launches 'Surface Go', 10-Inch Affordable Tablet
Panos Panay, vice president of Microsoft Surface Computing, speaks about the Microsoft Surface Laptop during a Microsoft launch event, May 2, 2017 in New York City. (Images: Getty Images)
Microsoft on Tuesday launched its most portable and affordable surface tablet -- 10-inch "Surface Go" -- starting at $399. The "Go" features an integrated kickstand, Windows 10 and a similar design to the Surface Pro. The device will be available for pre-order in the US, Canada and Australia, starting on July 10. Shipment starts in August.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts July 16: Here Are The Details

"The 2-in-1 device, weighing nearly 500 grams, supports inking with the Surface Pen, a 3:2 custom calibrated display, a built-in hinge with full friction and type and mouse input support with Microsoft's signature type cover," the company said in a statement. The light-weight device with a 4K monitor is powered by the 7th generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y, offering a nine-hour battery life.

"Our team worked closely with Intel to optimize power, performance and battery for the most critical tasks people perform every day," Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft, wrote in a blog post. "Surface Go" comes with "Surface Connect" for charging and docking, USB-C 3.1 for data and video transfer, a headphone jack and a MicroSD card reader for storage expansion.

"Products would begin to hit the shelves on August 2. We're also happy to share that an LTE model will be arriving late," Panay added.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!


Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery