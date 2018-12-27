Microsoft Likely to Launch Two Face-Recognition Webcams in 2019

The first of these new devices will enable PC owners to take advantage of biometric authentication based on the Windows Hello platform. Until now this technology, which allows for face, iris and fingerprint recognition, has only been available on computers in the Microsoft Surface range. The goal is to extend this functionality to any machine running Windows 10. But whether this expanded feature set will be enough to convince regular users to pay for a second webcam remains uncertain.The new model for the Xbox One will offer face recognition, which will allow players to log in automatically simply by moving in front of the camera. The feature will also be available to multiple users, which will expedite the launch of gaming sessions. Both the cameras, expected to launch in 2019, will be USB-C compatible.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.