Microsoft Lists App That Lets You Track Information and 'Organise Work' Now Available on Apple App Store

The Microsoft Lists app is now available to download on iOS devices, the company announced in a blog post. First unveiled at the Build 2020, Microsoft's annual developer conference, the app essentially lets users track and organise information in smart, colourful lists. The app sounds almost similar to Microsoft To Do app, that offers similar functionalities though it is targeted at business professionals. The new Lists app includes readymade templates that users can use according to the type of data they want to add. The company further notes that the Android version of the app would launch later this year, but the exact rollout date remains unclear.

The new Microsoft List app is primarily designed for professionals and corporates to track information and organise workspace better, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "They (List templates) are simple, smart, and flexible, so you can stay on top of what matters most to your team. And now you can track issues, assets, routines, contacts, inventory and more to keep everyone in sync from anywhere while on the go with a personalised, mobile-first experience," the software giant said in a blog post.

The app also allows users to view recent or favourite lists even without the internet. Users can further add photos with QR code support or create, share, and track lists with anyone. The Microsoft List app supports Dark Mode and comes with enterprise-grade data security. At Build 2020 event in May last year, Microsoft had announced that List would get integrated with the Teams Web client, SharePoint, and Outlook - apart from having a standalone app.

The app is available for enterprise users and to sign in, the organisation needs to have an Office 365 commercial subscription that includes SharePoint. Microsoft adds that the iPad specific improvements are coming soon. Notably, the app is yet to arrive on Apple App Store India. Meanwhile, users who want to enjoy similar functionalities for free, can download Microsoft To Do app from both App Store or Google Play. The company's previously acquired task management app Wunderlist shut down last year.