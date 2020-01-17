Take the pledge to vote

Microsoft Math Solver App Uses AI to Solve Those Concepts You Can't Make Sense of

The app will use artificial intelligence to recognize and provide instant as well as step-by-step solutions for a wide range of math concepts.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 17, 2020, 4:05 PM IST
Microsoft Math Solver App Uses AI to Solve Those Concepts You Can't Make Sense of
Microsoft Math Solver App (Image: Microsoft) (Image altered by News18)

Microsoft has come out with a new app that could be a lifesaver, especially if you are a student. The Math Solver app will be able to help solve every possible math problem, be it simple addition or differentiation. The application will work on every Android or iOS device and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. According to its description, the app supports 22 languages including 12 Indian languages such as Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Marathi, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. International languages such as German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, and Russian will also be compatible with the app.

The app will work on the basis of artificial intelligence (AI) and recognize math problems and then provide solutions for a wide range of concepts. In order to use it, you can simply add your problem by drawing on the screens. Or, you can type the problem. Apart from these, you can also upload a scanned picture of the problem written on a book or notebook. This simple procedure will upload your problem and the app will work on solving it.

Using its AI algorithms, it will recognise the text and display the problem on the screen. Following this, the Microsoft app will provide you with “instant solutions”. It will highlight a step-by-step guide for solving the problems to teach you how to solve it rather than depending on the app. Even, graphs will be used to make you understand math problems. The app also comes with an in-built dark mode.

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
