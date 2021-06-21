Microsoft May Have Confirmed the Leaked Windows 11 Early Build Is Legit

Windows 11’s alleged build recently surfaced online that highlights a new user interface, start menu, and app icons. However, many believed that the ‘early’ OS version is not legitimate as Microsoft is yet to confirm details ahead of June 24 global launch. Similarly, some widgets that appeared on the alleged Windows 11 are basically re-emerging from the company’s discontinued Windows Vista OS. However, it has now been discovered that Microsoft has issued a DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) copyright infringement take-down request to Indian tech site Beebom, which had been hosting the leaked ISO. It effectively confirms the ISO is an early version of Windows 11. According to FossBytes, Microsoft Japan has registered a DMCA complaint against Beebom with Google and one of its articles on the related topic as it contains a leaked copy of the unreleased Windows 11." The DMCA takedown was found on the Lumen Database and contains the reason for the takedown request

Previously, we noticed from the screenshots that the Windows 11 early build contains the Start Menu and Taskbar icons at the centre (by default) instead of featuring them on the bottom-left side. The updated Start Menu looks to be a more simplified version of the one in Windows 10 without the Live Tiles. The Start Menu also includes pinned apps, recent files, and the ability to quickly shut down or restart Windows 11 devices. Further, Windows 11 carries a native dark mode. Another prominent visual change is that Microsoft seems to be using is rounded corner throughout the new OS. These are visible in the Start Menu, context menus, and around apps and File Explorer. The software giant is seemingly working on a new app store to allow developers of Windows to submit any app - including browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. There could also be a new Xbox app is integrated into Windows 11, offering quick access to Xbox Game Pass games, the social parts of the Xbox network, and the Xbox Store. The Xbox Game Bar and Windows Game Mode all remain the same as Windows 10, at least in the early version that was leaked last week.

