Microsoft May Have Started Rolling Out its Modern Icons for Windows 10

In December last year, Microsoft announced that it will launch more than 100 redesigned product icons for Windows 10. According to reports, the wait for the revamped icons would not be for long. A Reddit user has shared the news that Microsoft may have started rolling out random tests for the new icons with Windows Insiders. Right now, only the Windows 10 taskbar has received the redesigned icons which are based on Microsoft’s Fluent Design System.

The user posted the news in a group on Reddit. However, later it was found that the user could have activated the new icons manually by using a tool called ‘StartIsBack’.

Heads up: This is how folks are enabling the colorful unplated assets. Cool stuff. https://t.co/oL9PoWtYpV — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) January 20, 2020

For now, these icons are only available for Windows Insiders, who are running the latest Insider Build. Also, all the icons were not pushed for the modern touch just yet. For starters, the Windows Start logo remains unchanged. Most likely, however, all the icons would be available for Windows Insiders within a week or two, as per the report. Following these phases of testing, Microsoft is likely to receive feedback about the new icons and might make some minor changes on the basis of the received feedback. After the tests, the new modern icons will be introduced for general users.

