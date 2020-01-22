Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Microsoft May Have Started Rolling Out its Modern Icons for Windows 10

As of now, only the latest Windows 10 Insider Build has got the redesigned icons.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 22, 2020, 12:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Microsoft May Have Started Rolling Out its Modern Icons for Windows 10
Image for Representation

In December last year, Microsoft announced that it will launch more than 100 redesigned product icons for Windows 10. According to reports, the wait for the revamped icons would not be for long. A Reddit user has shared the news that Microsoft may have started rolling out random tests for the new icons with Windows Insiders. Right now, only the Windows 10 taskbar has received the redesigned icons which are based on Microsoft’s Fluent Design System.

The user posted the news in a group on Reddit. However, later it was found that the user could have activated the new icons manually by using a tool called ‘StartIsBack’.

For now, these icons are only available for Windows Insiders, who are running the latest Insider Build. Also, all the icons were not pushed for the modern touch just yet. For starters, the Windows Start logo remains unchanged. Most likely, however, all the icons would be available for Windows Insiders within a week or two, as per the report. Following these phases of testing, Microsoft is likely to receive feedback about the new icons and might make some minor changes on the basis of the received feedback. After the tests, the new modern icons will be introduced for general users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram