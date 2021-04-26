Microsoft May Launch a Cloud PC Service This Summer: Here's What We Know

Redmond, Washington-based giant Microsoft may launch a ‘Cloud PC’ service this summer, according to a recent report in ZDnet. The company’s Cloud PC service, which is currently codenamed “Project Deschutes" is said to make it easy for users to access a virtual Windows 10 PC on any device, including smartphones and tablets. The report in ZDNet says that Microsoft may launch the service sometime around June or July this year and it will let users access a remote Windows desktop and software’s like Office. Microsoft is reported to host its Cloud PC service on Azure. It will allow users to run Windows 10 and Office 365 apps in a remote, virtual environment using their own devices as thin clients. Those using Microsoft’s Cloud PC service will reportedly pay a monthly fee to access a remote Windows 10 desktop alongside other software like MS Office.

The new service could be beneficial for those who frequently switch between devices and want to access their PCs remotely. Microsoft hasn’t itself confirmed the existence of the Cloud PC service, but it could run on Windows 10X, allowing users to run Win32 apps on their ‘remote’ PCs. Windows 10X is Microsoft’s answer to Chrome OS and is yet to be launched. Last year, Microsoft revealed that the Windows 10X operating system has been tweaked to fit a single screen. Microsoft is expected to reveal details about this “Cloud PC" service during its Build 2021 developer conference, which will take place between May 25 to May 27.

The ZDNet report cited leaked information from last year that suggested Microsoft would offer different cloud PC subscription plans, initially categorised as Medium, Heavy, and Advanced - each equipped with different amounts of processing power, memory, and storage.

