Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Microsoft May Segregate Features and Security Patches in Future Windows 10 Updates

Rather than a single big update, Microsoft will provide features and updates as separate downloads from its store.

News18.com

Updated:December 25, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Microsoft May Segregate Features and Security Patches in Future Windows 10 Updates
Image for Representation

Microsoft is reportedly looking for a smarter approach to introducing new updates on Windows 10. According to reports, in a bid to make the update process faster in the future, the tech giant has decided to provide features and security updates as separate downloads from the Microsoft Store, instead of rolling out a single, large update.

This would have clear benefits in terms of how a Windows update is rolled out. Not only would this help Microsoft offer key updates and patches faster, it would also help individuals with limited internet connectivity to download essential updates ahead of optional or cosmetic features. However, it needs to be seen if this creates an imbalance in the way users update their versions of Windows, or if Microsoft figures out a way to push both automatic and downloadable updates in tandem.

Microsoft has been having a torrid few months with Windows updates. The company has ended up issuing broken updates in consecutive months, leading users to complain about the efforts behind the world's most popular PC OS. With streamlining of updates, it remains to be seen if Microsoft manages to get its Windows update track record back on track.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram