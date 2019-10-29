Microsoft Messes Up Again With Windows 10 Updates, But it Wouldn't Harm Your PC

It seems that Microsoft has messed up with its Windows 10 update again, this time by delivering these updates to the= machines that weren't compatible with it. The update, KB4523786, which was pushed out alongside an optional cumulative update for Windows 10 version 1903 with fixes for bugs, went to the wrong machines. The KB4523786 update brings “quality improvements to Windows Autopilot configured devices”. Windows Autopilot is used by businesses and enterprises to set up and pre-configure new devices in their organisations.

According to Microsoft patch notes, "Windows Autopilot update is not installed on Windows 10 Pro or a later version when the device is not registered or configured for Windows Autopilot deployment. Windows Autopilot update is never offered to Windows 10 Home." However, the KB4523786 update was in fact pushed by Microsoft on Windows 10 Home PCs, and Pro machines.

According to Windows' Latest report, thus, if one does happen to see the "Cumulative update for Autopilot in Windows 10 version 1903: October 22, 2019" displayed under one's Windows Update on their Windows 10 Home or Pro machine, they should not install it. Following the error, a Microsoft InTune support team member took Twitter to clarify the situation with two Tweets. The tweet said, "Sorry for your experience! An Intune Autopilot update, which was targeted as part of the out of box experience for new devices, was incorrectly offered to customers running Windows Home edition during a regularly scheduled Windows update scan," before adding in a separate tweet, "Once we became aware of the issue, we stopped distribution of the update. If you have already installed the update, it will not affect you. If not, there is further action required. Hope this helps!"

