Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Microsoft Messes Up Again With Windows 10 Updates, But it Wouldn't Harm Your PC

The Windows 10 KB4523786 update was pushed by Microsoft on Windows 10 Home PCs, and Pro machines.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 29, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Microsoft Messes Up Again With Windows 10 Updates, But it Wouldn't Harm Your PC
The Windows 10 KB4523786 update was pushed by Microsoft on Windows 10 Home PCs, and Pro machines.

It seems that Microsoft has messed up with its Windows 10 update again, this time by delivering these updates to the= machines that weren't compatible with it. The update, KB4523786, which was pushed out alongside an optional cumulative update for Windows 10 version 1903 with fixes for bugs, went to the wrong machines. The KB4523786 update brings “quality improvements to Windows Autopilot configured devices”. Windows Autopilot is used by businesses and enterprises to set up and pre-configure new devices in their organisations.

According to Microsoft patch notes, "Windows Autopilot update is not installed on Windows 10 Pro or a later version when the device is not registered or configured for Windows Autopilot deployment. Windows Autopilot update is never offered to Windows 10 Home." However, the KB4523786 update was in fact pushed by Microsoft on Windows 10 Home PCs, and Pro machines.

According to Windows' Latest report, thus, if one does happen to see the "Cumulative update for Autopilot in Windows 10 version 1903: October 22, 2019" displayed under one's Windows Update on their Windows 10 Home or Pro machine, they should not install it. Following the error, a Microsoft InTune support team member took Twitter to clarify the situation with two Tweets. The tweet said, "Sorry for your experience! An Intune Autopilot update, which was targeted as part of the out of box experience for new devices, was incorrectly offered to customers running Windows Home edition during a regularly scheduled Windows update scan," before adding in a separate tweet, "Once we became aware of the issue, we stopped distribution of the update. If you have already installed the update, it will not affect you. If not, there is further action required. Hope this helps!"

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram