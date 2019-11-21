Microsoft Might Integrate Gmail, Google Drive, and Calendar with Outlook

In the coming days, Outlook might let you access the contents of your Gmail, Google Drive and Calendar. This might become a possibility as Microsoft is planning to integrate all of these with its popular email client, Outlook. In fact, the company has already started integrating these Google apps on some Outlook accounts. The move was first reported by Twitter user Florian B, who took to the social media platform to write, “You can now add your Gmail account on http://Outlook.com!” He supported his claim with a screenshot suggesting Gmail and Outlook integration.

You can now add your gmail account on https://t.co/qrV9WCmJyQ ! pic.twitter.com/KYvZe6wx7q — Florian B (@flobo09) November 20, 2019

However, he also tweeted about the functioning of the integration, writing, “The Gmail-Outlook integration is a good start but it still feels early. You can’t easily move from one to the other, it reloads the WHOLE page from scratch each time.”

The Gmail-Outlook integration is a good start but it still feels early. You cna't easily move from one to the other, it reload the WHOLE page from scratch each time. pic.twitter.com/H3lWrZdh6S — Florian B (@flobo09) November 20, 2019

As reported by the The Verge, users will easily be able to link their Google account to Outlook.com, which will be followed by Gmail, Drive documents, and Google Calendar’s integration to Outlook web services. Interestingly, this is slightly similar to how Outlook works for iOS and Android. However, there has been no confirmation on how the Outlook users will get access to this or if Microsoft is planning to roll this out for everyone. As most of the users have not received access to it, it is quite possibly that the integration is still in the beta testing phase.

