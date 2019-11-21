Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Microsoft Might Integrate Gmail, Google Drive, and Calendar with Outlook

Similar to the i0S and Android applications for Outlook, users will be able to link and access their Google accounts from outlook.com post the integration.

Trending Desk

November 21, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Microsoft Might Integrate Gmail, Google Drive, and Calendar with Outlook
Image for Representation (File photo)

In the coming days, Outlook might let you access the contents of your Gmail, Google Drive and Calendar. This might become a possibility as Microsoft is planning to integrate all of these with its popular email client, Outlook. In fact, the company has already started integrating these Google apps on some Outlook accounts. The move was first reported by Twitter user Florian B, who took to the social media platform to write, “You can now add your Gmail account on http://Outlook.com!” He supported his claim with a screenshot suggesting Gmail and Outlook integration.

However, he also tweeted about the functioning of the integration, writing, “The Gmail-Outlook integration is a good start but it still feels early. You can’t easily move from one to the other, it reloads the WHOLE page from scratch each time.”

As reported by the The Verge, users will easily be able to link their Google account to Outlook.com, which will be followed by Gmail, Drive documents, and Google Calendar’s integration to Outlook web services. Interestingly, this is slightly similar to how Outlook works for iOS and Android. However, there has been no confirmation on how the Outlook users will get access to this or if Microsoft is planning to roll this out for everyone. As most of the users have not received access to it, it is quite possibly that the integration is still in the beta testing phase.

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
