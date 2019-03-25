Microsoft Notifying Users About End of Windows 7

Microsoft is rolling out a notification update to existing Windows 7 users, informing them that the software giant is pulling away support for the operating system (OS) version. "After 10 years of servicing, January 14, 2020, is the last day Microsoft will offer security updates for computers running Windows 7. This update enables reminders about Windows 7 end of support," the company wrote in a post on Friday.The software giant revealed its plans of notifying users about the end of Windows 7 earlier this month. "This update is available through Windows Update. If automatic updates are enabled, this update will be downloaded and installed automatically. Users would be given an option to select the "do not remind again" option if they wish to get rid of the notification.Windows 10 is still edging closer to Microsoft's goal of having it installed on 1 billion devices and the end of Windows 7 would help promote Windows 10 further, The Verge reported. Windows 10 is now running on more than 800 million devices.