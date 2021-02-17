Microsoft Office All-in-One App Finally Arrives on Apple iPad, Here's What It Offers

Microsoft is rolling out the Microsoft Office‬ all-in-one app for Apple iPad models through a new update. The Microsoft Office‬ v2.46 that is now available to iPad brings Microsoft's Word, Excel, and PowerPoint platform all under one roof. The app essentially eliminates the hassle of individually downloading the productivity apps from the Redmond, Washington-based giant. The all-in-one Office app also saves space storage of the device. The Microsoft Office‬ v2.46 is also available for iPhone models which brings a bunch of new features.

Users can download the Microsoft Office app for Apple iPad devices directly from the App Store. The app brings access to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint from a single installation. However, if users still prefer getting the productivity apps individually, they are still available on the Apple app store. Additionally, Microsoft Office v2.6 brings the ability to let you create and sign PDFs. It also allows users to convert pictures into documents. Users can also transform screenshots into PDFs or PPT files for future use. Furthermore, the updated Office app lets you insert date shape, images, and notes in a PDF file. The updated Office app is 358.1MB in size and requires at least iOS 13.0 or iPadOS 13.0.

To recall, Microsoft introduced Microsoft originally launched the Office app for Android devices in 2019 that reached the iPhone models in February last year. The company explains that the app combines the Word, Excel, and PowerPoint with new capabilities that harness the "unique strengths of a phone to create a simpler, yet more powerful Office experience on the go." The Office app for iPad will essentially bring a more customised experience for users.

Back in December 2020, the company had also introduced the native Word, Powerpoint and Excel desktop apps for Apple M1-powered Macs. Microsoft had said that the universal version of Microsoft 365 apps for Apple Macs come with a new design that match with the interface of the macOS Big Sur. The apps are said to run faster compared to other versions.