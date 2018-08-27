English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android

In addition to the Text Annotations, Microsoft has also announced bug fixes as well as performance improvements to the Office Lens app.

News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2018, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
Microsoft Office Lens app on itunes. (Image: Apple itunes)
Loading...
Microsoft has started rolling out an important update for its Office Lens app. The app is mostly known for allowing Android as well as iOS users to convert images to PDF, Word, PowerPoint files as well as to save them on OneNote, OneDrive or phone. The new update expands this list of features offered by the app.

Microsoft Office Lens app will now allow users to put text on their photos. This feature comes in addition to the already offered functionality of trimming, enhancing and making whiteboards and documents pictures readable. The new feature, called 'Text Annotations', has to be used with the inking tool.

In addition to the Text Annotations, Microsoft has also announced bug fixes as well as performance improvements to the Office Lens app. The update is being rolled out on both iOS and Android versions, 2.16 and 16.0 respectively, of the app.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 7
    gold
  • 10
    SILVER
  • 20
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 37
Loading...