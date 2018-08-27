Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android

Microsoft has started rolling out an important update for its Office Lens app. The app is mostly known for allowing Android as well as iOS users to convert images to PDF, Word, PowerPoint files as well as to save them on OneNote, OneDrive or phone. The new update expands this list of features offered by the app.Microsoft Office Lens app will now allow users to put text on their photos. This feature comes in addition to the already offered functionality of trimming, enhancing and making whiteboards and documents pictures readable. The new feature, called 'Text Annotations', has to be used with the inking tool.In addition to the Text Annotations, Microsoft has also announced bug fixes as well as performance improvements to the Office Lens app. The update is being rolled out on both iOS and Android versions, 2.16 and 16.0 respectively, of the app.