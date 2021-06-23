Microsoft OneDrive Gets Photo Editing, Organising Features: How to Crop, Rotate, Adjust Photos on OneDrive

Microsoft’s OneDrive cloud storage platform is now getting photo editing features, the company announced in a blog post. Starting today, users on OneDrive can crop, rotate, and adjust the light and colour on their photos directly from OneDrive. Apart from the photo editing features, OneDrive is also launching new ways to organise and view your photos on the OneDrive Android app. Microsoft says that the new editing, organising, and viewing features put users in control, so they can take their pictures to the next level and add their own touch of style. Photo editing is available on OneDrive for Web and OneDrive for Android (requires Android Version 6.0 or higher and OneDrive app version 6.30 or above). Currently, users can only edit JPEG and PNG format images.

Microsoft said that the new changes are just the start of a number of new enhancements that OneDrive is bringing to photos over the next year. “Relentless innovation has made OneDrive a world-class app for file storage, sharing and collaboration. We’re now extending that same commitment to a refreshed photos experience that will enhance the joy you get from your photos," Microsoft said in its blog post. The new editing features allow users to crop, rotate, flip, their photos, apart from being able to adjust light and colour on their photos.

OneDrive has also given presets for cropping your photos. The current presets include square, 9:16, 16:9, 4:5, 5:4, 3:4, 4:3, 2:3, 3:2,1:2 and 2:1. Users can also select the custom resolution they want their images cropped in. Similarly, the rotating feature makes it simple to rotate photos left and right by 90 degrees of flip an image by 180 degrees. Microsoft has also added incremental degree rotation, so you can easily straighten out those slightly tilted pictures. The light and colour adjustment feature, on the other hand, makes it easier to adjust brightness, exposure, contrast, highlights, shadows, and color saturation on OneDrive directly.

Apart from the photo editing tools, OneDrive is also getting the ability to allow users to cast their photos and videos on their TV with Chromecast. To display media files on Chromecast devices, users just connect their phone to a Chromecast-enabled device, open the OneDrive for Android app, and tap on the upper right corner of the OneDrive home tab.

Further, OneDrive will soon get a new setting that creates folders based on the upload source. This will organise photos for those who upload photos on OneDrive via multiple devices. Microsoft says that this feature is expected to ship in the next two months to OneDrive for Android. Expanding the organisational tools on OneDrive, Microsoft is also launching search filters for users to easily locate their photos.

