Microsoft Outlook App for iPad Now Allows Users to Drag & Drop Attachments in Split View

Outlook for iPad is getting an update that brings new significant multitasking functionalities to Microsoft's mailing app. According to Microsoft Outlook for iPad version 4.60.0 changelog, the new update will add the ability for users to attach files by dragging and dropping files and images from OneDrive, Files, Photos, and Safari in split view. The new update was made live on October 19, and will be rolled out over the air, unless users have turned off automatic updates on their iPad.

According to Microsoft Outlook changelog on the Apple App Store, the new update enables maximised productivity in split view. "Now you can attach files and images by dragging and dropping them from OneDrive, Files, Photos, Safari, and Outlook email attachments when using split view on iPad," the Outlook version 4.60.0 changelog said. Apart from files, the new update will also let iPad users drag and drop contacts from Search to the recipients list. The version 4.60.0 for Microsoft Outlook was published on Apple's App Store on October 19.

Microsoft had first hinted at these new multitasking features last month in a note. In the same note, the company had announced the Outlook users on iPadOS 14 will soon get handwritten text recognition, allowing them to write their mails by hand and their handwritten text will be converted to text automatically with Scribble. Further, Microsoft had said that Outlook will also allow users to add hand drawn illustrations or diagrams to emails for added color and context. These features, however, are yet to be rolled out for iPad users.