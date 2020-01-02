Microsoft Outlook Crosses 100 Million Downloads on Google Play Store

Microsoft’s Outlook Android app has been showing some significant growth in the last few quarters. Interestingly, Microsoft had introduced integrations for Outlook, making it appear more user-friendly than ever. Given the performance, Outlook has now become the latest Microsoft app to hit the 100 million install mark on the Google Play Store. The progress was spotted by MSPU, calling it “a pretty big achievement given the fact that Google’s Gmail app comes pre-installed with pretty much all the Android smartphones”.

Microsoft Outlook has joined apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, Skype, OneNote, and SwiftKey in the 100 million-plus installs club. Notably, these apps have a much higher number of installations, with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Skype, and OneDrive having over a billion installations. On the other hand, OneNote and SwiftKey have 500 million. It is noteworthy that back in April, Outlook had hit 100 million users on iOS and Android.

Over the last few months, Outlook for Android has added support for Actionable Messages, S Pen actions, and gained a new dark mode as well. For the unversed, Outlook is a multiplatform email client and calendar app that allows you to send and receive emails through all of your accounts and stay up to date on your schedule. You can download Outlook for Android from Google Play store using this link.

