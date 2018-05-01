English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Microsoft Outlook Desktop App For Mac, Windows to Get a New Design, Features

Notably, this comes soon after Google started rolling out a revamped design for Gmail.

IANS

Updated:May 1, 2018, 7:13 PM IST
(photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Microsoft is geared to unveil a slew of new features for its Outlook desktop app, Outlook for Android and iOS apps and its Outlook.com webmail service this week, the media reported. The software giant's new Outlook features are primarily aimed at business customers -- an area that its traditional Outlook desktop apps for Windows and macOS specialise in. "The company will add bill pay reminders to Outlook.com that will appear as calendar items if Outlook.com identifies a bill received in an email," The Verge reported on Tuesday.

Google unveiled a new Gmail design last week, giving a facelift to its free email service with new features and a fresh look.

Microsoft is also adding a better support for the emails which would allow users to reply to an email where they were in the "BCC" field. Outlook for iOS and Android platforms are reportedly getting new features soon.

"Microsoft Outlook for iOS will soon support syncing draft emails, thus, making it easier to compose an email on the users' phone and finish it on their PC. Draft syncing is available on Outlook for Android, Mac and Windows, and it's coming to Outlook for iOS this month," the report added.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
