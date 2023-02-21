CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsCricket LiveTrending News
Home » News » Tech » Microsoft Outlook Spam Filter Faces Issues, Users Getting Junk Mails In Inbox
1-MIN READ

Microsoft Outlook Spam Filter Faces Issues, Users Getting Junk Mails In Inbox

IANS

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 08:30 IST

Delhi, India

Outlook users facing a nightmare

Outlook users facing a nightmare

The company is looking to fix the bug that has pushed all the spam mails to the main inbox.

Several Outlook users on Monday took to social media after facing issues with their spam email filters that were broken and junk mails reached users’ inbox.

Many Outlook users in Europe faced the same issues, seeing an inbox full of spam messages.

“Outlook spam filter is garbage," an Outlook user tweeted.

“Glad I’m not the only one that has been having problems! I hope Microsoft is on the case. Very annoying!" another posted.

It was advisable for users to temporarily disable notifications for email app on smartphones that’s connected to their Outlook personal account to avoid getting notifications for spam emails.

Microsoft Outlook was yet to fix the issue.

“Is it just me or have Outlook (online) spam filters gone from reasonably ok to utterly bad?," tweeted another affected user.

Earlier this month, Microsoft’s Outlook webmail service suffered an outage.

Users reported issues while sending, receiving, or searching email through Outlook.com.

Some users also found they were not able to connect to Outlook.com, seeing 500 Errors when trying to log in.

The company applied “targeted mitigation to the infrastructure, and early validation indicated recovery. The issue was fixed later.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. microsoft
  2. Microsoft Outlook app
first published:February 21, 2023, 08:30 IST
last updated:February 21, 2023, 08:30 IST
Read More