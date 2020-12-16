Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint Are Getting Native Support for Apple M1-Powered Macs

Microsoft has announced a bunch of new updates for Microsoft Office 365 apps running on Apple Mac devices. The company shared the development today in a blog post that notes the Microsoft Office 365 apps including Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote are getting a universal version Apple Macs with both M1 and Intel processors. Apple Mac users with M1-powered MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini can either download the apps via Apple App Store or update the existing version that was running with Rosetta emulation mode. Additionally, the software giant has announced changes to Outlook for Mac, allowing users to add their iCloud accounts to the application to organise work and personal emails, contacts, and calendars together.

Microsoft says the universal version of Microsoft 365 apps for Apple Macs are also getting a new design to match with the interface of the macOS Big Sur. "The new Office apps are universal, so they will continue to run great on Macs with Intel processors," the company in the blog post said. Additionally, the optimised version of the Microsoft Teams video conferencing app for Apple Macs with the M1 processor is also in the works. Its availability details remain unclear at the moment.

Microsoft has also announced a new search box on 'Tell Me' that "quickly" lets users to the Office tools they are looking for on Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or OneNote for Mac. The exact availability details of the search box are currently unclear. Another feature that is coming to Excel include 'Data from Picture,' so that users can take a photo of a table directly from the iPhone to turn it into data that can directly be edited on the platform. Microsoft has also said that it plans to roll out a new dictation toolbar with voice commands for creating content with your voice. This feature will come to Word and Outlook for Macs in early 2021. Lastly, users will be able to share calendars in new Outlook for Mac soon.