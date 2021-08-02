Microsoft Paint and Photos Getting New Design on Windows 11: What's New

Microsoft is seemingly planning to update its popular desktop applications with a new design language. According to Windows Latest, the software giant is working on a new design for nearly all stock apps of Windows 11 that include Clock, Voice Recorder, Calculator, Office, Notepad, Photos, and even Microsoft Paint app. Additionally, the new look of Photos and MS Paint is also available, the publication notes. The most popular MS Paint appears to be ditching the traditional ribbon menu for a Fluent header similar to the new File Explorer. It is also more consistent with the overall look and feel of the latest Windows 11 operating system. Microsoft recently rolled out the Insider Preview of the OS to beta channels, and the stable version is said to release in October this year.

As per the images published by the publication, we can notice the Microsoft Paint on Windows 11 features a simplified toolbar, and the existing colourful interface has been replaced by a uniform Fluent header. The colours come inside circles instead of square boxes on the existing Windows 10. Moreover, the undo/redo buttons now appear next to the ‘File’ and ‘View’ options in the header. It appears that Microsoft is tweaking old software to be compatible with touch-enabled PCs though there are no additional features. Earlier in April, MS Paint appeared on Microsoft Store, nearly four years after Microsoft announced the development.

The Microsoft Photos app is also getting a new interface, improvements, and better performance. According to the report, the Photos app will be getting a new editing experience where the editing tools will float above the image, similar to Android or iOS mobile apps. Apart from these apps, Microsoft is working on a new Outlook and Microsoft Teams client for Windows 11, and those apps will be based on Microsoft Edge WebViewer.

