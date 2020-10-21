Microsoft Partners With SpaceX for Space-Dedicated Cloud Computing Unit Azure Space

Microsoft has partnered with SpaceX to set up a space-dedicated cloud computing unit called Azure Space. Azure Space has been set up by industry leaders and engineers with a special focus on space-sector services. The Azure Space cloud computing unit will be used for things like simulation of space missions, gathering and interpreting satellite data, and providing global satellite networking capabilities through new and expanded partnerships.

In the Microsoft-SpaceX partnership, SpaceX will provide Microsoft with access to its Starlink low-latency satellite-based broadband network for Microsoft's new Azure Modular Datacenter (MDC). MDC is an on-demand container-based remote data center that can be deployed in various locations to either operate on their own or help boost local capabilities. The MDC can operate off-grid using its own satellite network connectivity add-ons. Apart from Azure Space, Microsoft also revealed the Azure Orbital Emulator. The Azure Orbital Emulator aims to provide a computer emulated environment to test satellite operations in simulation.

Microsoft says that the goal with the Orbital Emulator is to train the AI for use on orbital spacecraft before those spacecrafts are launched. This could potentially help companies spot problems early on while they're easy to fix. Microsoft has said that the Azure Orbital Emulator is already in use by Azure Government customers. Microsoft is also looking for more partners across governments and industries for space-related services, including communications, national security, satellite services, and more.