Microsoft Plans To Have AI Ads On Bing Chatbot Soon

Microsoft has made merry with its Open AI partnership for ChatGPT and quickly integrating ChatGPT to its Bing Search and Edge browser. It has built a waitlist of eager people looking to use the AI Chatbot and see what the fuss is all about.

Now, the company is looking to move to the next stage of its AI evolution by looking to monetise the business. Microsoft is reportedly talking to advertising agencies to see how it could integrate AI ads into the AI Chatbot.

Some might say that it is quite early for Microsoft to start thinking about monetising the platform, but it clearly shows the company is proactive in its measures and doesn’t want to sit on its laurels and give competition the chance to catch up.

The report from Reuters mentions that the talks between Microsoft and these agencies are still in early stages. Having said that, the tests for AI ads on Bing AI Chatbot have already started, and the company seems intent on milking its popularity as quickly as possible. Microsoft is likely to plaster these AI ads on the chatbot conversation layout itself with links of the supposed products given in the responses from the chatbot.

Ads are a vital tool for digital platforms, especially with no other source of revenue for these mediums. The likes of Google and Meta (previously Facebook) have built their empires with digital advertising revenue.

And when Microsoft sees the potential of the AI Chatbots and the interest generated by ChatGPT, it is probably the next course of business for the company as it looks to get returns on its $10 billion investment in Open AI earlier this year. While Google and Co. try to figure out their own AI Chatbots, it is possible that moves like these could give Microsoft a big lead in the segment.

Read all the Latest Tech News here