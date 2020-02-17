Windows 10 Latest Update Pulled Down After Users Complain of Missing Data, Blank Profile

Microsoft had recently released a security update for all versions of Windows 10 excluding versions 1507 and 1511. The update KB4524244 only introduced one thing which was for an issue where third-party UEFI boot managers could expose UEFI PCs to a vulnerability. But, soon after the update was rolled out, it created more issues than before. As per a report by ZDNet, a bug in the latest update is hiding user-profiles and their respective data on various Windows 10 systems.

Multiple reports that the Feb Cumulative Update for Win10 (1903? 1909?) resets the desktop -- custom icons missing, background set to Windows logo -- and would not recognize the established logon account. Are you seeing the same? https://t.co/uZTcRqeEMN — Woody Leonhard (@AskWoody) February 12, 2020

According to the report, people using Windows 10 are complaining that they are getting logged into a blank profile wherein all their previous data including access to installed apps, desktops files, downloads, desktop wallpapers, and others is missing. The update for resolving issues has introduced more problems and apparently, as a result, Microsoft has said that it has removed the update, and will not re-offer the same. Users can uninstall it and be assured that cumulative updates that came along with it will not be hampered. Apparently the issue us happening due to a faulty KB4532693 installation process. This bug is caused as the Windows Update service creates a temporary profile to handle the installation procedure, but is unsuccessful to remove it after installing the update.

Various users took to Twitter to raise their concerns pertaining to this issue. A user noted that "there were multiple reports that the Feb Cumulative Update for Win10 (1903? 1909?) reset the desktop, adding, custom icons missing, background set to Windows logo -- and would not recognize the established logon account. Are you seeing the same?”