Microsoft Quietly Releases Surface Book 2 Updated Model: Everything You Need to Know

Microsoft has quietly introduced a new version of its 13-inch "Surface Book 2" base model with Intels latest 8th Gen quad-core i5 processor, priced at $1,499. The refreshed "Surface Book 2" model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage."Microsoft has quietly launched this new model today, following rumours the company was planning to refresh the 'Surface Book 2'," The Verge reported on Sunday.However, the Windows-maker would still continue to offer the existing dual-core 7th Gen base model of the "Surface Book 2" laptop at a discounted price of $1,299.The software giant discreetly released this new laptop version ahead of its "Surface Event" that is scheduled to take place in New York City on April 17. The company is expected to detail pricing and availability for its interactive white-board "Surface Hub 2" and associated accessories, the report added.