Microsoft Ready To End Support For Windows 8.1 Version Next Year: All Details

With the launch of Windows 11 and the presence of Windows 10 means, Microsoft is shutting down another of its older version, this time Windows 8.1.

Microsoft has decided that from January 2023 Windows 8.1 will lose support for updates and features. The company will be sending alerts to users from next month who are still using the version. “Support for Windows 8 ended on January 12, 2016, and support for Windows 8.1 will end on January 10, 2023,” the company said in an update.

“Microsoft 365 Apps is no longer supported on Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 after they have reached their end of support dates. To avoid performance and reliability issues, we recommend that you move to a newer version of Windows,” the company added.

Basically, Microsoft will not offer extended security update (ESU) programme for Windows 8.1. “After that date, if you’re running Microsoft 365, you’ll no longer receive updates for the Office apps; this includes the feature, security, and other quality updates,” said the company, and advised users to upgrade to a supported operating system.

Most Windows 8.1 or Windows 8 devices will not meet the hardware requirements for upgrading to Windows 11. “As an alternative, compatible Windows 8 and 8.1 PCs can be upgraded to Windows 10 by purchasing and installing a full version of the software,” said the company.

Obviously, Microsoft now suggests that people on Windows 8 or the 8.1 version should upgrade to new systems that come with the Windows 11 version out of the box. The company also confirmed that Windows 10 will get supported until October 14, 2025, which means your next PC purchase should ideally have Windows 11 unless you are comfortable buying another PC in the next three years’ time.

Few days back, Microsoft ended support for Internet Explorer web browser, and replacing it with the Microsoft Edge browser on most of the Windows systems running across the globe. The new Edge browser is based on the Chromium engine and offers support for latest firmware and plugins.

