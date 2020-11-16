Microsoft Releases End of Services List for Its Entire Surface Lineup

Microsoft has released the end of services list for its entire lineup of Surface devices. The list includes Surface devices from as early as 2012, till Surface Laptop Go and the new Surface Pro X devices that were launched last month. The end of services list shows when Microsoft's Surface devices will stop getting driver updates and firmware updates for the device. However, this only relates to driver and firmware updates and these devices will still continue getting Windows OS updates and security patches even after the end of services.

According to the list, most Microsoft Surface devices have a four year-long duration before the end of services. However, there are some devices that get 5 years of driver and firmware support, while some devices like the Microsoft Surface Pro 3 get seven years of support. Microsoft said that it decided to release the list following requests from customers so as to help plan and manage hardware and software developments. The list shows that a few devices have already passed their end of services dates, and nearly a third will reach their end of service dates next year. The Surface Go, Surface Studio 2, Surface Pro 6, and the Surface Laptop 2, which were released in 2018 will reach the end of their services by 2022.

Microsoft had last month launched its Surface Laptop Go and a new Surface Pro X last month. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go came with a 12.45-inch PixelSense Display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 1,536x1,024 resolution. Surface Laptop Go is powered by Intel's 10th generation Core i5 processor with Intel UDH graphics and up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

The Surface Pro X, on the other hand, comes with a 13-inch PixelSense display, with a 2,880x1,920 pixels resolution. The new Surface Pro is powered by Microsoft SQ2 processor paired with Adreno 690 GPU and up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Microsoft Surface Pro X comes with up to 512GB of SSD storage.