Microsoft Releases Final Build for Windows 10 October 2020 Update

Microsoft will be rolling out Windows 10's 2020 (20H2) update next month. On Friday, September 18, the company launched the final build for the October 2020 Windows update, Build 19042.508 (KB4571756) for Windows Insiders. Microsoft said that this is the final build but still plans to continue improving the overall experience of the October update on customers' PCs.

The build is only released for Windows Insider members for now. Windows Insider is Microsoft's open software testing program. It allows users who own a valid license of Windows 10 to register for pre-release builds of the operating system. Windows Insiders will get the 2020 October update via the company's Release Preview Channel.

Microsoft has been testing the October 2020 update for insiders over the last few months, a report in Engadget said. Microsoft says that the build will be simple, except users of the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

The October 2020 update for Windows will bring in new features like a redesigned Start menu, improved notifications, preinstalled Chromium-based Edge browser, and its bringing more features of the Control Panel into the settings page.