Microsoft Releases First Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000: What's New, Known Issues

Microsoft has started rolling out Windows 11 Insider Preview build version 22000.51 to Dev Channel. The current build is essentially meant for Windows testers and developers, therefore, regular must wait for the stable version to roll out whenever that’s ready. The software giant had specified that laptops/ PCs with a compatible 64-bit processor or SoCs, 4GB RAM, and 64GB free storage could get the software update. In case users meet this requirement, they can try several Windows 11 tools with the developers’ programme. This includes the new Start, Taskbar, and Action Center experiences, as well as the new Microsoft Store app, redesigned Settings, Lock Screen, File Explorer, and much more. Microsoft has also cautioned that some features may not work and users could face known issues. As a part of the update, Microsoft will no longer include Cortana in the Taskbar and Internet Explorer browser in the Windows 11 update. Additionally, there’s S Mode is only available now for Windows 11 Home edition.

In terms of features, the Windows 11 build 22000.51 brings the centrally-aligned taskbar, and all existing panels are getting a curved edge for a modern look. The shortcut buttons for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Airplane Mode inside the Action Centre are now enlarged for better readability. The Start Menu does not include live tiles and Windows 11 brings a separate Widgets panel where users can find live information on the weather, news, and more. The Build 22000.51 includes a brand-new Settings app, redesigned from the ground up with Windows 11 in mind. It’s moved around some of the old options and even introduced new ones. In addition to brand new default themes for Windows 11 for both dark and light mode, the new OS includes four additional themes designed to complement the centred taskbar. Microsoft has added a new contrast theme for people with visual impairments such as light sensitivity. To change your theme, just right-click on your desktop and choose “Personalize." Other multitasking tools like Snap layouts, Snap groups, and multiple desktop options are still there. The Windows 11 build 22000.51 carries the new Microsoft Store, but third-party developers are yet to add their tools and apps. The new OS also brings docking for screen sharing, touch Keyboard personalisation, improved touch gestures, and display improvements.

Coming to known issues with Build 22000.51, Microsoft says Settings will fail to launch “when upgrading a device with multiple user accounts to Windows 11." A small set of Settings legacy pages as well as fit and finish bugs will be addressed in future releases. In some cases, users might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the taskbar. If you experience the issue, press Win + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialogue box, then close it. Additionally, system text scaling will scale all widgets proportionally and may result in cropped widgets. Readers can check out the full changelog here.

