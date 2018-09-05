Microsoft Releases Redesigned MS Outlook For Windows, Web Users

Microsoft is releasing the redesigned version of its personal information manager Outlook to Windows and Web users with improved search options, simplified ribbon (toolbars at the top of the window) and options to control and personalise inboxes. The revamped version of "Outlook" comes with provisions of finding files quicker in the inbox, suggested replies, simplified event creation option and smart-room suggestion to help users find the best rooms for meetings based on time, availability and preferences, Gabriel Valdez from the tech and marketing team for Outlook, Microsoft wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.Additionally, the "Outlook" redesign also incorporates simpler ways to the "add-in" experience that brings the user's most used apps into the inbox for faster multitasking, including saving an email directly to notebook, translating emails on the fly or peer-to-peer paying."You can also install more add-ins from the Office Store-simply open an email, click the drop-down menu, and select Get Add-ins. Once installed, add-ins will show up in the drop-down menu. You can also choose to pin frequently used add-ins," wrote Valdez.Microsoft has also added more ways to manage groups in refreshed "Outlook" version like faster and simpler group creation, richer group card, more efficient group email triage and group Files view that would focus on the latest file activity and group management. More enhancements would keep coming over the next few months with updated features."Based on your feedback, we'll iterate, improve, refine, or discard them," Valdez added.The new Outlook is not yet available on Mac, but the redesign is available now for Windows users in the "Targeted programme" while "Targeted Release" users would get it in the next few weeks.