Microsoft Releases Security Patch for Spoofing Flaw Reported by NSA
The Windows bug reported by the NSA allowed attackers to run malicious software by imitating legitimate software on a vulnerable system.
Image for Representation
Microsoft recently released a security patch for a dangerous 'spoofing vulnerability' that could potentially impact the Windows operating system. The bug was discovered and reported by the US National Security Agency NSA and revealed by NSA Director of Cybersecurity Anne Neuberger in a press conference. According to Microsoft, the spoofing vulnerability exists in the way "Windows CryptoAPI (Crypt32.dll) validates Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) certificates".
Reports have highlighted the fact that bug may allow attackers to run malicious software by imitating legitimate software on a system that is vulnerable. The tech website further reported that the National Security Agency confirmed to reporters via a call that it discovered the vulnerability and forwarded the details to Microsoft for it to build a fix.
“The user would have no way of knowing the file was malicious because the digital signature would appear to be from a trusted provider,” Microsoft said on its webpage, revealing that the attacker could exploit the vulnerability by using a "spoofed code-signing certificate,' allowing the attacker to decrypt confidential information on user connections. An advisory by Carnegie Mellon University said that the bug could also be used to intercept and modify HTTPS or TLS communications, which are used for secure communication over a computer network.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is How Saif Ali Khan Responded to How to Tackle 'Are You Gay' Question
- PewDiePie, Father of 102 Million '9-Year-Olds', Abandons His Children to Go on a YouTube Break
- Vodafone Prepaid Recharge: New Affordable Rs 99 Pack And Long validity Rs 555 Pack
- Cricket Fans Mourn the Demise of 'Superfan' Charulata Who Cheered for India in World Cup
- Proud Moment for India - Tata Altroz Awarded 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Testing