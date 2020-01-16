Microsoft Releases Security Patch for Spoofing Flaw Reported by NSA

Microsoft recently released a security patch for a dangerous 'spoofing vulnerability' that could potentially impact the Windows operating system. The bug was discovered and reported by the US National Security Agency NSA and revealed by NSA Director of Cybersecurity Anne Neuberger in a press conference. According to Microsoft, the spoofing vulnerability exists in the way "Windows CryptoAPI (Crypt32.dll) validates Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) certificates".

Reports have highlighted the fact that bug may allow attackers to run malicious software by imitating legitimate software on a system that is vulnerable. The tech website further reported that the National Security Agency confirmed to reporters via a call that it discovered the vulnerability and forwarded the details to Microsoft for it to build a fix.

“The user would have no way of knowing the file was malicious because the digital signature would appear to be from a trusted provider,” Microsoft said on its webpage, revealing that the attacker could exploit the vulnerability by using a "spoofed code-signing certificate,' allowing the attacker to decrypt confidential information on user connections. An advisory by Carnegie Mellon University said that the bug could also be used to intercept and modify HTTPS or TLS communications, which are used for secure communication over a computer network.

