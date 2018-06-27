English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Microsoft Releasing USB-C Dongle For 'Surface Connector' Port
Priced at $79.99 for commercial users, the dongle would be available through "typical business purchasing channels" from June 29.
Microsoft is reportedly releasing Type C USB dongle that would slot in the "Surface Connector" charging port on existing devices, allowing users to connect or charge from a USB-C charger. Priced at $79.99 for commercial users, the dongle would be available through "typical business purchasing channels" from June 29, The Verge reported late on Monday.
"Microsoft says 'display output and data throughput capabilities are dependent on the USB-C docking solution used' and that the adapter will require an external power source with a minimum power output of 27W (Watt) and 12V (Volt) to power displays and the laptop," the report added. Except for Microsoft's "Surface Book 2", "Surface Pro" and "Surface Laptop" do not currently support USB-C.
The new type C dongle would work only on the latest "Surface Pro" and "Surface Laptop" models. There is no word from the tech giant about the general availability of the USB-C dongles in retail stores, the report added. The USB-C dongle was originally unveiled by Microsoft earlier last year.
The new type C dongle would work only on the latest "Surface Pro" and "Surface Laptop" models. There is no word from the tech giant about the general availability of the USB-C dongles in retail stores, the report added. The USB-C dongle was originally unveiled by Microsoft earlier last year.
