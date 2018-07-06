English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Microsoft Reportedly Working on 'Music & TV' App For Android And iOS
Microsoft is building these apps to give consumers more of a reason to buy content in the Microsoft Store.
Microsoft Reportedly Working on 'Music & TV' App For Android And iOS (Image: AFP)
Microsoft is reportedly working on launching its "Movies & TV" app -- only available on Windows-based platforms like Windows 10 PC, Xbox and Windows 10 Mobile -- on Android and iOS-based platforms. According to a report in Windows Central late on Thursday, "Microsoft is building these apps to give consumers more of a reason to buy content in the Microsoft Store".
"Lots of people buy digital movies and TV content, and Microsoft has a huge store that a lot of people seemingly ignore or don't know about because there is no mobile companion app for their phone," the report added. Microsoft was yet to comment on the report. In 2017, Microsoft shut down its Groove Music service after announcing a partnership with the music streaming platform Spotify.
The company requested its customers to transfer everything they had saved, downloaded and playlists they had created on Groove to Spotify, media reported. But the company did not touch the "Movies & TV" app then.
