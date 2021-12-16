Microsoft Rolling Out New Update for Windows 11 and 10 Users: Here's What’s New

Microsoft is rolling out new software updates for users with Windows 10 and Windows 11-powered PCs. Both stable updates bring security patches that address known issues. Additionally, Windows 11 users are getting new emojis that support Microsoft‘s Fluent Design. To check the availability of the update, head to the settings app, and select the Windows update option at the bottom-left.

Starting with the Windows 10 update, users with version 2004, 20H2, 21H1, and 21H2 are getting build numbers 19042.1415, 19043.1415, and 19044.1415, respectively under the package ‘KB5008212.’ The latest update will also be the last update released for Windows v2004 users and Microsoft recommends users to get the latest Windows 10 version. In terms of features, Microsoft says, “This update contains miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release." It also indicates the company is simply focusing on security updates for older PCs, while most of the latest upgrades are landing on the Windows 11 OS.

Whereas, Windows 11 users are getting the ‘KB5008215’ update that brings build version 22000.376. Apart from security updates, it also fixes known errors reported by users such as a fix for the File Explorer app and animation of the taskbar icon. Users who reported issues with Bluetooth audio and Start menus are getting a fix as well. The cumulative update (build 22000.376) further addresses issues with HDD or SSD drive’s performance that was witnessing a lag.

The latest Windows 11 OS version is also getting new emojis that are compatible with Microsoft’s Fluent-style approach. It essentially enhances the look with gradient colours but in a 2D format. These emojis can be used on Skype, Microsoft Teams, and more. There’s also support for Emoji 13.1 from September 2020. It means more emojis that were approved under this code, such as ‘man beard’, ‘face exhausting’, and ‘face in cloud’ may also come to Windows 11.

