Microsoft Rolling Out Search by Voice Feature for Edge Browser But It's Not Available to Everyone Yet

Microsoft is rolling out a new feature for its Chromium-based Edge browser that will allow users to search for websites with their voice. The development about the 'search by voice' feature was shared on Microsoft tech community by users (via Windows Central), and it appears to be available on the Edge version 87.0.664.75. The dedicated voice search button can also be found on the browser's URL bar or inside the search bar of a new tab. Users can reportedly access it by using the hotkey Win + K command.

User posts on Microsoft tech community forum indicate the search by voice option for Edge browser comes via a stable update, meaning its users do not need to be on the Canary or developer's versions. However, the feature is not available to all users, and it seems to be rolling out in a staged manner. It is also unclear how to disable the search by voice feature on Edge manually. Moreover, Microsoft has not officially released any details over the upgrade and it is possible that the software giant is still testing the feature with select users. More information from the company is expected soon.

Currently, search engines such as Microsoft Bing and Google allow users to search for queries via voice instead of traditional typing. Microsoft has been adding new features on the Edge browser to rival Google Chrome that dominates the browser market in both desktop and mobile segments with 69.74 percent and 67.76 percent share, respectively (December 2020), according to NetMarketShare projections. Recently, the browser reportedly started getting a history and tab sync feature. It essentially allows users to see full web history and sync tabs in their browsers. However, it is rolling out in select markets, and the global availability details remain unclear. To check and enable the new feature, head to Settings > Profiles > Sync. Meanwhile, the native version of the Edge browser is now also available for Apple Silicon.